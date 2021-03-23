Tottenham crashes Aston Villa 2-0. March. 23, 2021 07:56. by Won-Hong Lee bluesky@donga.com.

Tottenham Hotspur managed to escape losing streaks without Son Heung-min. The Hotspurs crashed Aston Villa 2-0 in an away match at Villa Park on Monday.



Son Heung-min, who got his left hamstring injured during the Arsenal match on March 15, missed out on two games in a row following the second leg of Round 16 for the 2020-2021 UEFA Europa League against Dinamo Zagreb on Friday.



The visitors won the game with ease thanks to an opener netted by Carlos Vinicius in the 19th minute, and a penalty shot from Harry Kane (pictured) in the 23rd minute of the second half of the game. Kane, who converted his own spot kick, is now leading the table of best scorer with 17, rubbing shoulders with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. Kane, who is also boasting the best assist in regular season with 13 helps, has amassed a total 30 attack points, a record that is second to none.



Having cut off the losing streaks against Arsenal (1-2) and Zagreb (0-3), the Hotspurs have landed themselves on the sixth in the EPL ranking, with a record of 14 wins, six ties, and nine defeats (48 winning points). Tottenham, which failed to advance to the quarterfinals of Europa League after suffering an unexpected loss against Zagreb, managed to chalk up a clean win, rekindling the possibility of making it to the final four for the tickets to the UEFA Champions League next season. Tottenham are chasing Chelsea, which are currently ranked in fourth (51 winning points), from only three points behind.



