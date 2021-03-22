Concerns over Biden’s health raised again . March. 22, 2021 07:38. by Eun-Taek Lee nabi@donga.com.

The oldest U.S. president in history Joe Biden stumbled three times as he went up the stairs to board the presidential aircraft Air Force One on Friday. “It’s pretty windy outside. He is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him,” said White House communications director Kate Bedingfield. But many have been concerned about his health and cognitive function since the presidential election last year.



According to media outlets including CNN, Biden boarded the aircraft at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, D.C. to fly over to Atlanta, Georgia where six Asian Americans were shot to death. He stumbled after climbing some 10 red-carpeted steps that connect the ground and the entrance of the aircraft. He stumbled once again after taking three steps. He regained his footing only to fall again on his knees. He bended his upper body to 90 degrees, caught his breath dusting off his pants and climbed up the stairs with his hands on the handrails.



White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden was doing 100 percent and it was windy outside. She said it was only because of the strong wind and she almost fell coming up the stairs herself. But she did not answer when she was asked whether the president was checked up by a doctor after the fall. The Seattle Times also reported that Biden has not disclosed his medical records for over a year since December 2019.



He called Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin the “guy who runs that outfit over there” and the “former general” at a White House event on March 8 as if he forgot his name. He called the name of Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra wrongly and pronounced again in December and introduced his granddaughter Finnegan as his late son Beau Biden who died from a brain tumor in 2015 on the day of presidential election. Biden also broke his right ankle after getting elected while playing with his dog.



