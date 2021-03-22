30 Koreans test positive to COVID-19 after getting vaccinated . March. 22, 2021 07:39. somin@donga.com.

Does COVID-19 vaccination keep you from the threat of contracting the virus? The answer to this frequently asked question is: “No.” That is why infectious disease prevention rules should be observed such as wearing a mask even after getting a vaccine shot.



According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Sunday, the number of people who tested positive to the virus after getting vaccinated was 30 as of 12:00 a.m. on Sunday. That means one person a day tested positive to the virus after vaccination started on February 26. They seem to have contracted the virus before the vaccination or developing antibodies.



So far, 27 people who received an Astra Zeneca vaccine and three who received a Pfizer shot tested positive to the virus. That is 0.004 percent of 608,098 people who received an AZ vaccine and 0.006 percent of 51,377 people who received a Pfizer shot. Thirteen tested positive seven days within getting vaccinated and 17 did so between eight to 14 days after vaccination. There were 19 non-medical practitioners including physical therapists and nutritionists, 10 medical practitioners and one patient in the patient group.



Experts say that although it is rare, people may contract the virus even after getting the second vaccine shot. “Some do not develop antibodies after vaccination or antibodies may not be effective in some cases,” said professor Eom Jung-sik at the division of infectious diseases, Gacheon University Gil Hospital. Vaccination may not be effective as Pfizer vaccines were found out to be 95 percent effective and Astra Zeneca 62-70 percent in clinical trials.



