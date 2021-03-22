Lewandowski scores most goals in Bundesliga this season. March. 22, 2021 07:39. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Robert Lewandowski recorded a hat trick, leading his team’s landslide win, despite the challenging situation wherein one of his teammates was given the red card and exited.



Lewandowski of Bayern Munich FC scored three goals in a home match against of Stuttgart FC in the 2020-2021 German Bundesliga, which took place at Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday local time, spearheading his team’s 4-0 victory. He has scored a total of 35 goals this season, thus widening the gap vis-à-vis Erling Braut Haaland (Dortmund FC), and Andre Silva (Frankfurt FC) who are tying for second with 21 goals each.



Lewandowski has scored a total of 35 goals in 26 matches, which translates into 1.3 goals per match. With eight matches remaining before the season’s closing, it is only a matter of time before he breaks the historic record of most goals scored in a single season. The previous record of most goals in a single season was 40 goals, which was set by Gerd Muller in the 1972-1973 season.



Lewandowski has also scored a total of 271 goals overall throughout his career in the Bundesliga, to rank second after Muller (365 goals), beating Claus Fisher (268 goals).



Despite the unfavorable situation wherein only 10 members of his team had to play, Lewandowski secured not only multiple goals but also victory, receiving spotlights from the public and media. Munich had one of its pullbacks exited at 12 minute in the first half, leaving only 10 players during the rest of the match. The team faced a crisis, but Lewandowski scored the opening goal at 18th minute, the second goal at 23rd, and the third goal at 39th minute in the first half.



한국어