Blinken, Yang Jiechi exchange heated discussions. March. 20, 2021 07:19. yeah@donga.com.

The first high-ranking official meetup between the United States and China since the launch of the Biden administration has turned into an arena of unexpected diplomatic scenes. Both U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken and top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi exceeded a two-minute limit on their opening remarks. Furthermore, they even asked the reporters to come back to their seats to continue their accusatory speeches.



In the U.S.-China high-level strategic dialogue held on Thursday (local time) at Hotel Captain Cook in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, Secretary Blinken called the reporters back into the meeting after Yang spent around half an hour giving an opening statement to bash Washington in a harsh tone. Waving his hands to the press members, the U.S. secretary of state said that he wants to add more points as Yang made a long speech.



Mr. Blinken said that he had discussions over the phone with more than 100 countries across the globe after he took office, recalling hearing deep satisfaction from the return of the United States. “I'm also hearing deep concern about some of the actions your government is taking,” he added. “We make mistakes. We, we have reversals, we take steps back. But what we've done throughout our history is to confront those challenges -- openly, publicly, transparently -- not trying to ignore them, not trying to pretend they don't exist." He continued to boast off the transparency and embracement of the United States, saying, "Sometimes it's painful. Sometimes it's ugly. But each and every time we've come out stronger, better, more united, as a country."



As soon as correspondents tried to leave the venue, Yang interrupted by saying “Wait” in English, according to The Washington Post. Pointing his finger at the U.S. side, Yang blasted the U.S. state secretary for using a rude tone of voice. It was reported that the Chinese delegation said to the nation’s press members that it was U.S. delegates who sparked conflict by exceeding a time limit on the opening remark session to attack China’s domestic and overseas policy. They criticized their U.S. counterparts for treating them improperly from a diplomatic perspective, which ran against diplomatic protocol, according to reports.



한국어