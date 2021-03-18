Hyundai commemorate 20th anniversary of founder Chung Ju-yung’s passing. March. 20, 2021 07:20. sanghun@donga.com.

Hyundai Heavy Industries held a memorial service for the 20th anniversary of the company’s late founder Chung Ju-yung’s passing at the Ulsan headquarter on Friday. The memorial service was attended by Hyundai Heavy Industries CEOs Han Young-seok and Lee Sang-kyun, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard CEO Shin Hyeon-dae, and the executives of the group’s subsidiaries.



The attendees laid flowers and paid a silent tribute to the bust sculpture of Chung in the lobby of the company’s main building in respect of the founder’s entrepreneurship. The memorial space in the lobby was open for a full day to allow the members of the company to commemorate the founder.



The 20th-anniversary commemoration committee, composed of the members of various Hyundai groups, including Hyundai Motor Group, will hold a photography exhibition featuring pictures and documentary videos related to Chung at Hyundai Motor Group’s office in Gye-dong, Jongno-gu from Monday.



A private ancestral rite will be held by the members of Chung’s family at the founder’s house in Cheongun-dong, Jongno-gu on Saturday, the day before the date of his passing. In consideration of COVID-19, a small number of visitors will visit at different times.



