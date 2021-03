Spring rain falls on everything on earth. March. 19, 2021 07:35. .

The good rain knows the right time. It renews the whole world as spring begins.



Along with winds, it comes on a secret night, falling gently on everything on earth.



Dark clouds smudge a path across the field with only the glimmer of a boat in a hazy river view.



With the reddishly wet skies early morning, blooming flowers groom the brocade city.



“Happy Rain on a Spring Night” by Du Fu (712-770)



