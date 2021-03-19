Hyundai Motor unveils spaceship-inspired Staria minivan. March. 19, 2021 07:36. bjk@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor has unveiled the interiors and exteriors of the brand-new premium cruiser Staria, its new MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) line.



The Staria is a model boasting “Inside Out” design, Hyundai’s future mobility design theme referring to the extension of the vehicle’s spacious interior design to the exteriors. Curvy looks on the outside inspired by spaceships and the wide interior space are the key features of the vehicle.



The Staria will be released broadly under two lines – a regular one and a premium line called “Staria Lounge.” The regular models have a Tourer line (for nine or 11 passengers) and a Cargo line (for three or five passengers) while the Staria Lounge will be offered for seven or nine passengers.



All in all, the model boasts a spacious room inside, 5,255 millimeters long, 1,990 millimeters tall, and 1,995 millimeters wide. It is 300 millimeters longer and 200 millimeters taller than the Palisade, Hyundai’s large-sized SUV model. The 10.25-inch screen on the center fascia integrates the two functions of infotainment and air-conditioning systems. Staria’s preorder will kick off on next Thursday when the specifications and the prices will also be disclosed in detail.



