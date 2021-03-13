Isaac Chung says Oscar nominations are blessing of grandmother’s minari. March. 18, 2021 07:23. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

“Minari” director Lee Isaac Chung said, through domestic distributor Pancinema, that his Oscar nominations are a blessing of his grandmother’s minari. The movie has been nominated for six Oscars, including best directing, original screenplay, supporting actress, best actor, and original musical score. “Minari” is on the path of becoming the second Korean-language film to win best picture at the Oscars, following in the footsteps of Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite.



“I couldn’t imagine this happening as we struggled on the journey to make this film, and now I understand why Oscar moments are filled with endless thank you’s,” said director Chung. “I am especially thankful to my mom, dad, and sister, who filled our Arkansas farm house with love.” As for Youn Yuh-jung, who has become the first Korean actor to win Oscar nomination, Chung said he wants to thank the Korean audiences for the history they have made in honoring Youn Yuh-jung’s work on an international stage.



The cast of “Minari,” who showed great teamwork, are also sharing their messages of gratitude. “If I’ve learned anything from this past year and from the experience of this film, it is that the life is shared,” said Steven Yeun, who has become the first Asian-American actor to win Oscar nomination for best actor. “I am blessed to have shared in this with our brilliant cast and crew, and I am here only because of them.”



“Rain Song,” the lead single from the “Minari” original soundtrack sung by Han Ye-ri, was shortlisted for Best Original Song at the Oscars but did not make the cut. “It feels good to see people I like rewarded for their work. I’m so happy that I’ve been able to contribute at least a little to the achievements of Isaac Chung, Youn Yuh-jung, and Steven Yeun,” said Han. She went on to say that she misses the cast and the crew, and the house, where they would all eat together. She said what she misses the most is the dinner time, where they would go through the scenes filmed that day and cheer up one another every night.



Alan Kim, who plays the son of Steven Yeun and Han Ye-ri in the film, said he was surprised to hear that “Minari” has won six Oscar nominations and he was so happy to see the Minari family via Zoom and misses them all so much.



