Son Heung-min’s hamstring injury not as bad as feared. March. 18, 2021 07:23. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

It has been reported that Son Heung-min’s hamstring injury is not as bad as feared. However, Son is not likely to play for the Korea national team in an upcoming friendly match against Japan in Yokohama, Japan on next Thursday as it will be held in the presence of spectators.



The British media, including football.london reported on Wednesday that Son’s injury is not as bad as first feared. The South Korean football star was replaced in the 18th minute in the north London derby against Arsenal with a hamstring injury. It is the same hamstring injury he suffered in September last year. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said he does not know how long Son will be on the sidelines for.



The British media reported that Son could be set for a return against New Castle United on April 4, the first match being held after the friendly match between South Korea and Japan. They also raised the possibility that Son could return as early as next Monday for the match against Aston Villa, citing manager Mourinho that Son is “normally a guy who recovers quickly.”



Son has been called up to play for the South Korean national football team in a friendly match against Japan but he is not likely to play mainly because the match will be held in the presence of spectators. The Japan Football Association said on Tuesday that the friendly match to be held in Yokohama at 7:20 p.m. next Thursday will be held in the presence of spectators.



