Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 770th goal of his career. March. 16, 2021 07:28. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Pele finally congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo for breaking his record for goals in official matches. Ronaldo led his team to a 3-1 victory against Cagliari in Serie A 2020-21 match held at the Sardegna Arena, Italy on Sunday by netting hat-trick. With the hat-trick, Ronaldo has become a Serie A score leader with 23 goals this season ahead of Romelu Lukaku, who has 19.



Ronaldo scored his 770th career goal to surpass Pele’s record of goals in official matches (767). The Portuguese football star broke Pele’s record in January. But Pele did not acknowledge that he lost his record for the most goals back then. The football world recognized 10 goals Pele had netted for Sao Paulo State, correcting Pele’s official record to 767 from 757. Ronaldo broke that record two months ago.



Pele posted a picture of him with Ronaldo on his Instagram page on Sunday to congratulate the Juventus star. “I admire you a lot, I love watching you play and this is no secret to anyone,” wrote Pele. “My only regret is not being able to give you a hug today. But I leave this photo in your honor.”



