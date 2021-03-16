Kia unveils its first E-GMP-platformed EV6 model. March. 16, 2021 07:28. bjk@donga.com.

Kia has unveiled the exterior and interior designs of EV6, the automaker’s first electric vehicle to use the modular E-GMP platform. The detailed information of the EV6 model will be disclosed late this month. And the release date is not determined yet.



The front features a “digital tiger face” grill, which gives off a mild yet sharper vibe compared to Kia’s previous “tiger nose” grills. A technology called “moving lights pattern” has been applied to the vehicle’s Daytime Running Lights (DRL), which was inspired by digital pixels.



A sharp line of an LED cluster lamp runs across the rear. In the form of rear wings, the LEP lamps evokes a futuristic vibe.



Hogging the attention in the interior is a center display taking up around two thirds of the dashboard. Spanning wide before the eyes of a driver, the display makes the space look much bigger. A floating center console is another point. Unlike Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 whose center console can slide back and forth, the EV6 stresses the original purpose of a center console with a dial transmission and haptic buttons.



“EV6 reflects Kia’s design philosophy called “Opposites United,” an approach aimed at realizing futuristic aesthetics by converging the designs and the colors from the two opposite ends,” explained Kia's Chief Designer Karim Habib. “I hope customers will experience Kia’s philosophy through our original, creative, and fun designs.”



