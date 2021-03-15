Chloe Kim claims second snowboard halfpipe world title. March. 15, 2021 07:27. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

Chloe Kim, world champion in women’s half-pipe snowboarding competition, won the gold medal at the FIS Snowboard World Championship in two consecutive events.



The 20-year-old Korean American athlete acquired 93.75 points in the final of women’s half-pipe race of the 2021 FIS Snowboard World Championship, which took place at Aspen, Colorado, the U.S. on Sunday. She beat by a gap of 4.75 points the runner-up Maddie Mastro of the U.S., who received 89 points. Queralt Castellet of Spain received 87.50 points to win the bronze.



The gold medalist at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, has secured the title in two consecutive World Championships after the 2019 event in Utah, the U.S. in February 2019. Kim, who had to skip the 2019-2020 season due to ankle injury and college entrance after the 2019 event, has made a comeback to stay atop in the world, raising expectations for her stellar performance at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.



Meanwhile, Japan has displayed competitiveness in both men’s and women’s half-pipe competitions. Yuto Totsuka won the gold medal with 96.25 points in men’s half-pipe competition. Four Japanese advanced to the quarterfinals in women’s competition as well



