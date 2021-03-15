LG Electronics ranks No.1 in U.S. Consumer Reports. March. 15, 2021 07:27. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

South Korean electronics maker LG Electronics has ranked highest in the major home appliances such as TV, refrigerator, and washer, according to U.S. consumer organization Consumer Reports.



LG’s OLED TV 65CX has topped TV rankings surveyed by Consumer Reports for its superb definition and sound, usability, consumer satisfaction, etc., getting the highest score of 87 among the total of 227 products, said industry insiders on Sunday. Remarkably, seven out of the top 10 rankers in the OLED TV sector have turned out to be LG’s products with the rest three are produced by Japanese electronics maker Sony.



LG washers were rated highest in the front load, top load high efficiency and top load agitator systems. The South Korean company acquired all rankings from the top to No. 9 in the front load sector while sweeping the four top spots in the top load high efficiency system. LG's top load agitator washer, which is priced lower than the front load and top load high efficiency models, ranked No. 1 with a full score in the fundamental feature of washing performance. LG Electronics launched its first top load agitator model last September in the U.S. market.



LG has climbed on top of the premium sector of French Door refrigerators while ranking first in top-freezer & bottom-freezer fridges.



"Our models were rated favorably by one of the most competitive electronics markets thanks to their competitiveness, design and technological competence,” said LG Electronics.



