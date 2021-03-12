UK Queen holds out ‘olive branch’ to Harry and Meghan. March. 12, 2021 07:39. jyr0101@donga.com.

The Queen plans to contact the Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally to offer an olive branch to the couple, it was reported last night. She is expected to speak to the couple on the phone in the next few days, according to reports. It is also said that she issued a “three-line whip” to prevent staff from discussing the situation publicly.



Queen Elizabeth II has reached out to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to handle the “fallout” from their bombshell interview where several allegations against Buckingham Palace including racism claims were made.



Daily Mail reported on Wednesday that the Queen intends to speak on the phone to her grandson and his wife in California to resolve the conflict. It is expected that she will extend a personal “olive branch” during the phone call.



The Queen issued a “three-line whip” to prevent staff from discussing the situation publicly. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” read the statement of Buckingham Palace, which was released on Tuesday on behalf of the Queen. “"Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”



It is said that the queen has been shocked by the interview. “There is concern that the interview could be damaging to the monarchy,” reported Katie Nicholl of Vanity Fair on Tuesday.



It is also said that Prince Charles, Prince Harry’s father, feels uncomfortable with what was said in the interview. “Charles is one of several senior royals whose name keeps coming up in the media guessing game over the identity of the unnamed family member who voiced concerns about how “dark” their child might be,” said Vanity Fair. “Prince Charles did not watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey nor does he intend to, sources close to the future king have claimed.” It went on to say that he is said to be “at a loss” over his son and daughter-in-law’s decision to sit down with Winfrey.



한국어