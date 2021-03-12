BTS Suga donates 100 million won to pediatric cancer patients. March. 12, 2021 07:39. by Young-Hun Jang jang@donga.com.

A member of world-famous K-pop hero BTS made a 100-million-won donation to Keimyung University Dongsan Medical Center in his hometown city Daegu in celebration of his birthday.



Suga on his birthday, Tuesday, delivered 100 million won to Dongsan Medical Center so that it can help treat pediatric cancer patients whose family cannot afford to pay for hospital fees, saying, "I hope to help create an environment where ailing children can get better to grow healthy with a smile on their face,” according to the hospital on Thursday.



Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital Director Cho Chi-heum said, "BTS members are a source of pride among South Korean citizens because their incredible showmanship helps enhance national prestige. I hope that the top-class global star will fully enjoy an enormous level of popularity.



As part of his efforts to help children cancer patients, Suga donated 100 million won and 329 dolls on his birthday in 2019 to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association under the name of BTS fandom ARMY. Last year, he sent 100 million Korean won to the Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation with the hope that his donation could help Daegu overcome difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic



한국어