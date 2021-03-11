Biden’s climate change policy would not be an A plus, says Thunberg. March. 11, 2021 07:28. jyr0101@donga.com.

Greta Thunberg (photo), a Swedish environmental activist, criticized U.S. President Joe Biden’s climate change policy in an interview with MSNBC, making it clear that it would not be an A plus.”







Her response came after a question was asked how she’d grade the new U.S. president’s efforts on climate change so far, though she refused to assign a grade. Unlike President Donald Trump who claimed climate change as a scam, President Biden raised climate change as a high priority agenda for the federal government. On the first day of his inauguration, Biden announced America’s return to the Paris Agreement to reduce emissions, pledged to achieve 100% green energy by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2050.



Greta criticized President Biden for not doing enough to “treat the climate crisis like a crisis,” accusing him of being “not acting enough" on the issue. “They say climate change is an actual threat, but just treat the climate crisis as it was a political topic, among other topics,” the 18-year-old activist said.



