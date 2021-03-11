Hyundai unveils teaser images of high-performance SUV Kona N. March. 11, 2021 07:28. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor is launching Kona N (picture), the second model in its high-performance N line-up. The South Korean automaker released teaser images of Kona N on Wednesday. The all-new KONA N is based on The New Kona launched in September last year. Hyundai’s Kona N is the second model in its N series after Veloster N released last year. Hyundai Motor has a separate high-performance brand N aside from its N Line models.



The Kona N has N-model specific radiator grille and bumpers, not to mention the red accent on the side sills, which signify N models. The new model is also equipped with exhaust mufflers larger than the conventional models to express its high-performance spirit. The all-new Kona N is the internal combustion engine-powered Kona variant, different from the Kona EV, which had battery fire risk.



The launch date of the Kona N has not been finalized yet. Hyundai Motor is considering launching the new model along with the Avante N and the Tucson N Line this year. “As the Hyundai Motor’s first high-performance SUV, the Kona N is expected to suggest a new direction for design and also offer the joy of driving to more people,” said Till Wartenberg, vice president of N Brand Management & Motorsports at Hyundai Motor.



한국어