BTS honored with ‘IFPI Global Recording Artist Award’. March. 06, 2021 07:14. imi@donga.com.

K-pop sensation BTS has received the “IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award.”



The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) announced on Wednesday the results of its selection of artists for 2020, including the honor accorded to BTS. In a statement, the organization said it selected BTS as the winner of the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award by taking into account musical achievements over the past year, adding that BTS is a global phenomenon.



The IFPI has been honoring global artists from among pop signers and music bands around the world since 2013. It is the first time that singers hailing from Asia have received the top accolade. Previously, the honor went to artists from North America or the UK, including One Direction (2013, Taylor Swift (2014, 2019), Adele (2015), and Ed Sheeran (2017).



