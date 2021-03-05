Son Heung-min leads his team to a victory with quality cross. March. 06, 2021 07:14. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

During Tottenham’s away match against Fulham FC at Craven Cottage in London on Thursday, Son helped his team to a 1-0 victory by delivering a cross, which led to a goal by Fulham players. With two straight victories, Tottenham maintained their eighth spot in the table with 12 wins, six draws, and eight losses (42 points). It is three points behind fourth-placed West Ham in the race to qualify for the Champions League.



After posting two assists in a home match against Burnley on Sunday, Son offered major shooting opportunities to his teammates on Friday. In the 17th minute, the Tottenham forward sent a cross to Harry Kane but Kane’s header went straight into the goalkeeper’s gloves. In the 19th minute, Son lost his marker in the left flank and sent a cross, which was met by Dele Alli before going over the line. But it was announced that the ball was touched by a Fulham defender before it went over the line.



Since the match against Burnley, Son has delivered more crosses, confusing the defenders. In particular, his right-foot outside cross with a defender in front of him is very sharp. It is known that outside kicks are less accurate than push kicks but Son’s outside kick was accurate. The Football. London said a beautiful kick by Son was delivered to Kane.



