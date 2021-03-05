Kia unveils the interior design of the new K8 sedan. March. 05, 2021 07:17. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Kia has disclosed the interior of its newest sedan K8 (pictured), which is expected to be officially rolled out in March.



Inspired by an airport first-class lounge, the interior design of the K8 feels both sophisticated and comfortable. The “Panoramic Curved Display,” Kia’s new technology first introduced with the K8, consists of two 12.3-inch curved screens seamlessly connecting the dashboard and the navigation screen.



The front panel decoration feels like a real hardwood, encircling the front seats from the driver’s side all the way down to the passenger seat. Speakers on the left and right, and the center metal piece bridging them together create the effect of making the interior space look much wider.



The K8 is Kia’s first sedan model to implement a touch-screen panel that can control both the infotainment features such as the navigation and the air conditioning system. Except for sound volume and temperature modulators, all physical buttons have been replaced with touch sensor buttons.



한국어