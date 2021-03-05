Biden administration plans to respond to China by working with allies . March. 05, 2021 07:17. lightee@donga.com.

The Biden administration announced Wednesday (local time) a tentative security strategy that targets China. It came out 40 days after the new president took office and holds the direction and blueprints of diplomacy and security policies of the U.S.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China represented America’s “biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century.” He also said, “China is the only country with the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to seriously challenge the stable and open international system— all the rules, values and relationships that make the world work the way we want it to.”



“Where we have pulled back, China has filled in,” he said and emphasized that he would respond to it by working with allies and partners. “Our alliances are what the military calls force multipliers. They’re our unique asset,” he said. “Our combined weight is much harder for China to ignore.”



