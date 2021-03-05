Seoul City reopens Nodeul Island. March. 05, 2021 07:17. by Seng-Hyun Kang byhuman@donga.com.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is reopening the city’s culture and music complex on Nodeul Island after closing it for some time due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The Seoul government said on Thursday that it is planning to introduce a variety of programs, such as performances, exhibitions, and festivals on the island while complying with the COVID-19 response as the country has decided to ease its social distancing measures.



As part of its urban regeneration project, the Seoul government opened the cultural complex on Nodeul Island in September 2019. But the complex has been closed since the outbreak of COVID-19. The main programs of Nodeul Island for this spring, which is resuming operation from this month, include Into the Forest exhibition, 2021 Lovesome Festival, and Bookca exhibition.



The Space 445, the main exhibition room on the island, will display about 170 artworks, including paintings, Korean paintings, installation art, and handicrafts, under the theme, “Healing Forest.” There will also be a spring festival themed on music and books. The 2021 Lovesome Festival will be held at the Live House, Nodeul Book Store, and Plant Island on April 3. The nTable, Nodeul Island’s pop-up restaurant, will introduce special fusion dishes from around the world.



For detailed information on Nodeul Island’s spring programs and how to make reservations, check the official website of Nodeul Island at www.nodeul.org or visit its Instagram page at www.instagram.com/nodeul.seoul. All visitors should wear a mask, take their temperature checked and use a QR code system to use facilities on Nodeul Island.



한국어