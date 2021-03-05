Cardinals’ Kim Kwang-hyun makes two appearances in one game. March. 05, 2021 07:17. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

St. Louis southpaw Kim Kwang-hyun made unusual appearances in one game, the first experience in his professional career.



The South Korean pitcher got off to a rough start in his spring training debut against the New York Mets in Florida on Wednesday. He struggled with change-ups and low velocity with ball averaging 14kmph



Kim allowed three runs, four hits, and one walk during the first inning, including a triple to the first batter Kevin Pillar. He threw 27 pitches and got only one out against the Mets before being replaced.



When the second inning started, however, Kim was back out to the mound again. Kim was able to make his second appearance in a game due to a new spring training rule that gives defensive teams the right to end an inning before recording three outs so long as the pitcher has thrown at least 20 pitches.



Kim pitched better in his second appearance. He gave up only one walk against two batters before being substituted for the second time. As a result, Kim allowed four runs (one unearned), four hits, and two walks while pitching 39 in 2/3 of an inning. Fortunately, Kim was not the losing pitcher of the game as the Cardinals beat the Mets 14-9.



I didn't have good command of my pitchers, and I didn't have the velocity that I wanted," said Kim after the game, adding he will try to be better the next time. The Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, who put Kim third in the starting rotation, defended him by saying they have only played one spring training game.



San Diego infielder Kim Ha-seong registered two at-bats and drew one walk against Milwaukee. Toronto ace Ryu Hyun-jin (picture), 34, will make his spring training debut against Baltimore on March



