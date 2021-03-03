Tiger Woods may have fallen asleep at the wheel. March. 03, 2021 07:27. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

It was suggested that Tiger Woods may have been asleep at the wheel, which led to his car overturned and serious injuries.



USA Today and other local media reported on Monday that the golfer may have fallen asleep at the moments before the recent devastating crash.



Woods was in a car accident with his Genesis GV80 overturned on February 24 on a road in Los Angels, California. The car went over a median strip and rolled several times before hitting a tree to come to a stop. Woods went under emergency surgery immediately after the accident for shattered tibia and fibula bones.



“To me, this is like a classic case of falling asleep behind the wheel, because the road curves and his vehicle goes straight,” Jonathan Cherney, a former Police officer who provides car accident analysis in court cases, told USA Today. Rami Hashish, principal at the National Biomechanics Institute, also said this suggests a “very delayed response” by Woods to the situation, pointing to carelessness, rather than speeding, as the cause of the accident.



