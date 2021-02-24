Son Heung-min records the highest attack points in the season. March. 02, 2021 07:19. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Son Heung-min led his team to a 4-0 win for a home game against the Burnley F.C. – the 26th and final round of the 2020-2021 English Premier League (EPL) – in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. He did not score himself during the game but assisted both goals by Gareth Bale. He broke his own record of attack points of the season with this season’s record at 33 points – 15 assists and 18 goals. With the win against the Burnley F.C., the Tottenham Hotspur F.C., which was struggling with two consecutive losses and a record of one win and five losses in the EPL, is ranked No. 8.



Son made an excellent pass from the left penalty area and helped Bale score in the second minute of the first half. During the goal celebration, he made an alphabet “K” with the left hand making the V-sign and the right hand holding a finger up to create a straight line. After the game, the footballer said it symbolizes “K” of Korea to marks the country’s March 1st Independence Day.



The South Korean was picked as the King of the Match, beating Bale with two goals and Harry Kane and Lucas Moura with one goal each. The King of the Match is decided online by fans for the best player of the game regardless of teams. Son won 55.3 percent of 23,896 votes cast, winning it dominantly.



WhoScored.com, a football statistics website, gave the average point of 8.9 to Son, which is the second-highest on the team after Bale with 9.6 points. Sky Sports also rated Son at eight, immediately after Bale at nine.



