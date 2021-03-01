Cho Seong-jin ranks as the most popular pianist of the world. March. 01, 2021 07:17. gustav@donga.com.

Pianist Cho Seong-jin is selected as the fourth most popular musician on an online classical music website uDiscoverMusic (udiscovermusic.com). He ranked first among pianists. Pianist and composer Yiruma was selected as 25th.



uDiscoverMusic, an Internet sales and promotion website of the Universal Music Group, recently announced a list of the 25 most popular musicians selected through a vote in which more than 10,000 music fans all around the world participated. German Violinist David Garret ranked first, tenor Andrea Bocelli second and violinist and conductor Andre Rieu third. Three of them cross the boundary of classical music and crossover, which means Cho is the top ranker as a “pure” classical musician. The fifth on the list was violinist Nicola Benedetti.



The website introduced Cho as a musician with great talent who has been garnering attention of the world since he won in the International Chopin Piano Competition in 2015 and Yiruma as a modern superstar who recorded more than 400 million views on YouTube. Cho became the world topic by performing the world premiere of Mozart’s “Allegro in D” to celebrate his 265th birthday on Jan. 27.



