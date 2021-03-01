Gov. Cuomo is once again accused of sexual harassment. March. 01, 2021 07:18. jyr0101@donga.com.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who had been thought of as a “COVID-19 hero,” is now accused of sexual harassment by a second former aide, after triggering a controversy of reducing the number of deaths from the virus.



Charlotte Bennett, who was an executive assistant and health policy adviser in the Cuomo office, disclosed to The New York Times on Saturday that the governor asked inappropriate questions related to her sexual life. It is the second time that he is involved in such an accusation by a female aide.



The NYT reported that he asked Bennett whether she has a sexual relationship with one person and whether she had sex with older man. She said that the governor said he was open to relationships with women in their 20s and asked her opinion on age gaps in relationships. She left the job in November.



Lindsey Boylan, a former aide of Cuomo for economic policies, revealed on her social media on Thursday that she had been harassed by him from 2016. She said he touched her waist, arms and legs and kissed her on the lips without consent.



The governor denied both accusations. Cuomo said to the NYT that he had been a mentor to Bennett and never made inappropriate advances to her. He said Boylan’s accusation was a simple lie, but some in the Democratic Party say that it needs an investigation.



한국어