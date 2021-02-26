Spurs wins landslide victory while Son Heung-min rests. February. 26, 2021 07:20. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Son Heung-min enjoyed a break for the first time in a long time. Tottenham Hotspur of England beat Wolfsberger of Austria 4-0 in the last 32 second leg of UEFA Cup, which took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday. Following a 4-1 first-leg victory on Friday, Spurs cruised into the Europa League last 16 with an 8-1 aggregate win. They will find out who they face in the next round during Friday’s draw. The round of 16 first and second leg fixtures will be played on March 12 and 18, respectively.



Spurs rested key players including Son Heung-min and Harry Kane – the first break in 45 days after the match with Marine A.F.C. (5-0) in the FA Cup on January 11.



It was a long overdue break for Son after having played in many games in February. He played in seven games from the Premier League game away against Brighton on February 1 to the match with West Ham on Sunday, which translates into a game every three days. Son played for a total of 615 minutes in the seven games, the second longest in the team after the goalkeeper (660 minutes). His tiredness was apparent during the Sunday match, which worried his football fans.



Dele Alli trapped the ball and scored the first goal with an overhead kick 10 minutes into the first half. He recorded one goal and two assists, while Carlos Vinícius scored twice and Gareth Bale once.



한국어