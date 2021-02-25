Samsung TV achieves record-high market share at 31.9%. February. 25, 2021 07:33. will@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics maintained No. 1 lead in the global TV market for 15 consecutive years and LG Electronics came in second, which shows that approximately half of global TV sales came from both companies last year.



According to market research company Omdia on Wednesday, Samsung Electronics’ market share recorded 31.9% in the global TV market last year, its highest figure so far.



Samsung Electronics has been leading the global TV market since it first topped the market with its Bordeaux TV model in 2006, inspired by the elegant lines of a crystal wine glass and red color. The company has led the global TV market, unveiling LED TV models in 2009 and Smart TVs in 2011.



Samsung widened the gap with other brands thanks to the launch of QLED TV launched in 2017, which achieved more than 30% market share for the first time in 2019. More than 800,000 QLED TV units were sold in 2017, which grew to 5.32 million in 2019 and 7.79 million last year, accounting for 35.5% of total sales. Gap with other brands widened particularly in ultra large sized TV models exceeding 75 inches, in which Samsung held 47% market share.



Samsung Electronics plans to further expand its market share this year by its Neo QLED TV, which features mini LEDs and Micro LED TV with self emission display.



