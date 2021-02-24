Myanmar protesters take to streets to oppose coup. February. 24, 2021 07:40. by Jong-Yeob JO jjj@donga.com.

Some of the Myanmarese who went out to the street with their blood type and emergency contact written on their arms are garnering attention as the anti-government demonstration is taking place across the country after a coup on February 1.



It shows their determination to fight against the military even though their lives are at risk due to the bloody suppression of the military.



“Protestors are trying to seek help in an emergency or let their loved ones know despite the concern that they can get hurt or even die from shootings by the military and police,” Australia-based news website News.com.au said. “It shows our unyielding will against the coup,” said a Myanmarese on social media.



한국어