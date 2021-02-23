Cluster infection occurred at dance ballrooms. February. 23, 2021 07:32. lkj@donga.com.

Cluster infection occurred in five dance ballrooms in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, resulting in a total 59 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. The quarantine authorities are concerned that the latest developments might morph into a massive group infection as triggered in Itaewon clubs in May last year.



According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters, a total of 59 patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19 including 44 visitors of the ballrooms, two staff members, and 13 family members and friends. Dance ballroom is a place where one can drink and enjoy dancing too, popular with seniors in their 60s or older. Chances of “chain infection” are also high as visitors often hop around from a ballroom to others instead of sticking to one place.



The first confirmed case arose on Feb. 13, a man in his 70s currently living in Yongin. Having visited the Yatap Ballroom, the man in question received a test on Feb. 12 after developing symptoms including fever and aches. “Even excluding the Yatap Ballroom, four other ballrooms also produced COVID-19 patients,” a quarantine official said. ”So far, we’ve got seven patients who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus after visiting ballrooms.”



But the authorities are having trouble locating the exact routes of potential carriers of the virus. Owing to the covet nature of the place, visitors often skip QR scanning or choose not to leave handwritten records to hide their trace.



In May last year, there were cases of chain infections in various areas after the visitors of Itaewon clubs scattered across the country. The city government of Seongnam imposed a gathering ban on all ballrooms and dance schools until Feb. 28.



In the city of Yongin, 21 new cases arose from a training camp of workers sports club and a gym where one of the members went to, bumping up the cumulative number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 31.



As of Monday, the confirmed cases surrounding Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital rose to 218 with an additional 12 new patients. Among the new cases, 11 were indirectly affected by chain infection from medical workers, patients, and caregivers. Outpatient treatment was suspended starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, and patients have been relocated after disinfection was conducted.



