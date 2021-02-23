Tesla stops taking orders for cheapest Model Y trim. February. 23, 2021 07:34. sanghun@donga.com.

Tesla has canceled the sales of the Standard Range, the cheapest trim of “Model Y.” Consumers who have already purchased the model and been on the waiting list will likely have their orders canceled, too.



According to the industry source, Tesla deleted Model Y’s Standard Range option from its website on Monday. In South Korea, the Standard Range was priced at 59.99 million won. The model enjoyed a huge popularity among consumers as it fell just under the price range eligible for full government subsidies for purchasers of electric vehicles. Starting from this year, the government is granting a differential subsidy scheme, a full amount of subsidies for cars under the price of 60 million won, 50% for the price range between 60 million won and 89.99 million won, and no grants at all for those priced at 90 million won or higher.



“Starting from Sunday, the Standard Range trim has become unavailable for purchase in all countries,” said Tesla Korea. “It is uncertain whether suspension will be temporary or permanent.” It also remains unclear if those who have already purchased the model will receive their cars within the second half this year. “We need to be open to all possibilities,” said an official from Tesla, guaranteeing a full refund for canceled orders. The world’s most valuable carmaker didn’t offer any clear reason behind the deletion of the cheapest trim, fueling speculations over a potential sales strategy or defects of the vehicle.



한국어