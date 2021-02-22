Come to see the full moon at Changgyeong Palace. February. 22, 2021 08:25. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

The Cultural Heritage Administration will hold “The Full Moon over the Palace,” an event that installs a full moon model near Punggidae of Changgyeong Palace in Jongno-gu, Seoul from Wednesday to March 2 to celebrate the first full moon of the lunar year on Friday. Punggidae is a meteorological observation equipment which measured the direction and strength of wind by setting up a flag in the Joseon Dynasty. There are two left in Changgyeong Palace and Gyeongbok Palace.



“Punggidae is located on the high hill behind Jipbokheon, which makes it a good photo spot with the full moon model and royal palaces as the background,” a cultural agency official said about the reason of setting up a full moon model near the equipment. The model will be set up from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. during the event period so that it would become clearer as the night wears on.



All nighttime visitors of Changgyeong Palace can enjoy it without an application. The display may be cancelled on rainy days and requires face masks and social distancing to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.



