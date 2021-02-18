Son Heung-min is back on tight schedule. February. 19, 2021 07:30. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

The present is what’s important for Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur. Recently, rumors that he is moving to Real Madrid or Juventus are spreading widely. Son’s contract with Tottenham Hotspur is until 2023 and there is no news about its renewal.



Son mentioned his contract renewal at a press conference held in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday before Tottenham Hotspur’s away game against Wolfsberger AC for the first match of the Round of 32 for the UEFA Europa League 2020-2021.



“I am focused on the games and my team and that is the most important thing at the moment.,” said the South Korean footballer regarding his potential move to a different team. “I'm happy to be here and I'm working hard as a player and a team member. It's a bit unfair to talk about a new contract.” Italian and U.K. media companies are releasing articles that Juventus is preparing a transfer fee of over 100 billion won to recruit Son. In particular, it is likely that Tottenham Hotspur may have to let go of Son or Harry Kane due to the team’s financial struggle in the aftermath of COVID-19.



