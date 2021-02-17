Playoff odds released ahead of MLB Spring Camp. February. 18, 2021 07:29. leper@donga.com.

Will Korean shortstop Kim Ha-seong, who will be joining Major League Baseball (MLB) this year, be able to experience the postseason? Statistically, the probability is over 90%.



With the 2021 MLB Spring Training set to begin on Wednesday local time, a baseball statistics site released its projected postseason odds for the 2021 season. According to Fangraphs.com on Tuesday, the San Diego Padres have 92.9% chance of making the postseason. The Padres had the second highest chance following the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers (96.7%). On the other hand, Baltimore had 0.0% chance of making the postseason, even less than 0.1% of the Colorado Rockies.



Ryu Hyun-jin’s team Toronto Blue Jays are given a 53.6% chance of making the postseason, which is the second highest following AL East leader New York Yankees (91.6%). Ryu ranked 39th in Top 100 Players Now released on Tuesday by the MLB Network, up 14 places from last year’s 53rd. However, ESPN predicted that if the recovery of Kirby Yates, who had undergone surgery last year to remove bone chips from his elbow, is slow, it could negatively affect Toronto’s performance this season.



Kim Kwang-hyun’s team St. Louis Cardinals were given the highest change of making the postseason in the NL Central with 36.2%. However, Choi Ji-man’s team Tampa Bay Rays, which played in the World Series last year, only had a 18.6% chance of making the postseason. The Texas Rangers, which Yang Hyun-jong signed a split contract with, had only a 0.8% chance of making the postseason. Yang will wear uniform number 68 for Texas and join the Spring Camp.



Pitchers and catchers of MLB teams will start the Spring Camp on Wednesday local time. The training for the entire players, including fielders begins on Feb. 23. The regular season begins on April 2 after all teams play 28 games from March 1 to March 30.



한국어