National health record app to be launched next week. February. 18, 2021

A mobile application that allows users to check all health information stored in public institutions, such as National Health Insurance Service and Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, will be launched within February.



The Presidential Committee on the Fourth Industrial Revolution held a meeting at the Government Complex Seoul on Wednesday and announced that a policy direction for national data containing such details was decided. As a result, the “My Health Records” app, which enables users to see their health records from public institutions, such as the list of treatments received, will be launched next week. The users of the app can view and download their past treatments, shared them with doctors, or send them to medical staff in an emergency. Vaccination records can be also viewed. In addition, the government plans to provide various services, including automatic insurance claims, spend pattern analysis, and artificial intelligence-based learning support to reduce the learning gap.



