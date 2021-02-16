Bill Gates’ daughter mocks vaccine conspiracies. February. 16, 2021 07:24. by Jong-Yeob JO jjj@donga.com.

Jennifer Gates, the daughter of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, has wittily dispelled vaccine conspiracies involving her dad. Jennifer, the oldest among two daughters and one son of the founder of Microsoft, is currently attending a medical school in New York.



“Sadly the vaccine did NOT implant my genius father into my brain -- if only mRNA had that power," she wrote on her Instagram posting after getting a shot of the coronavirus vaccine on Sunday. Her remarks are apparently aimed at some of the groundless conspiracies circulating at the moment that Bill Gates is exploiting the pandemic to spread vaccines containing a microchip that can control and locate people and that he is encouraging vaccination to line his pocket in cahoots with pharmaceutical giants. Had the COVID-19 vaccine had such enormous power, she retorted, she would have chosen to inherit her father’s intellectual genius which made him one of the richest men on Earth.



Jennifer Gates also posted a photo of herself holding a “I got my COVID-19 vaccine” sticker and a syringe. “I am grateful it will give me protection and safety for my future practice. The more people who get immunized, the safer our communities are for everyone,” she added.



한국어