Samsung Heavy Industries wins 5 LNG-fired container carriers. February. 16, 2021 07:25. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Samsung Heavy Industries announced on Monday that it has won a 781.2 billion won deal to build container carriers.



The deal is to build five liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired container carriers for an Asian company. It is the biggest so far by order amount among the deals announced by Samsung Heavy Industries this year. The company has won 1.3 billion dollars worth of orders this year, accounting for 17 percent of its 2021 goal of 7.8 billion dollars.



LNG-fired ships, which emit less air pollutants, such as sulfur oxides and carbon dioxide, meet global environmental standards. Samsung Heavy Industries plans to equip the carriers with internally-developed fuel-saving device and smart ship system “S-Vessel.” The system allows not only the calculation of optimal sea routes but also fuel consumption check and performance diagnosis, making such information available both onboard and on land.



한국어