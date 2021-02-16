Juventus willing to pay 90 million euros for Son Heung-min. February. 16, 2021 07:26. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Following Real Madrid, the long-standing champions of the Spanish La Liga, Juventus is also reportedly wanting Son Heung-min, the South Korean winger of Tottenham Hotspur. Those latest rumors on Son’s potential transfer deals have already put him in the ranks of bona fide world-class football players.



On Monday, CalcioMercato reported there is a possibility that Juventus might sell en masse Aaron Ramsey, Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi in order to get Son Heung-min. CalcioMercato further reported that Juventus is ready to sell their players to pay 90 million euros for Son. If Son does transfer to the Italian club, the 28-year-old will be able to play along with his role model Cristiano Ronaldo.



In fact, this is not the first rumor on Son’s potential contract with a big European club. In January, Spanish media reported Real Madrid set the transfer fee for Son at 70 million euros. Last Wednesday, CaughtOffside, the British football news outlet, chose Son Heung-min as one of the five strikers that Liverpool must consider as replacement of Mohamed Salah once he leaves the club in 2023.



On Saturday, Transfermarkt, a German-based website offering transfer news, put Son’s value on FA market at 81 million pounds, the 12th highest in the world. The website considers various criteria such as the player’s profile, age, skills, and contract years in eval‎uating their value.



Currently, Son is negotiating for contract extension with Tottenham. While he is reported to have received the best offer among his teammates according to local news, the announcement has been postponed owing to the club’s worsening finance from the COVID-19 pandemic.



