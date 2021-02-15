Fighting gravity. February. 15, 2021 07:37. .

“My dad used to say that the ground and a sugar bag move in the same direction even though it may be just by a tiny bit when the bag falls on the ground.” – Matt Randel, “Kings of the Mountains”



This book summarizes fundamental parts of cycling, a popular sport in Colombia. Colombia, which was one of the less-known countries, started to establish its presence when Colombian cyclists entered a cycling event held in Europe in the 1980s. The country began garnering attention of the world. Citizens of Colombia were inspired by the cyclists and fostered a mindset of doing their best in everything.



To Colombians, cycling is not just any sport, but one that empowered them gave them a new way of thinking. It had a significant influence on the country. Bikes are the most sustainable way of connecting humans and the environment as they can run through the beautiful mountain roads blessed by the Andes.



Cyclists know that they have to ceaselessly pedal fighting gravity when they ride a bike, especially when they ride in grand mountainous areas. Riding a bike is not just about competition; but is a challenge against the great nature as frail human beings.



There are moments when I want to just give up in the halfway when I cycle. But I get a great sense of achievement when I overcome my limitations by outriding gravity through a strong will. In that moment, I feel like I can do anything. That is the moment that tells me I am going in the same direction as the world. That is why I get on my bike again.



