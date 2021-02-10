U.S. Senate decides Trump’s second impeachment trial is constitutional. February. 11, 2021 09:01. jyr0101@donga.com.

The U.S. Senate determined that the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is constitutional, recognizing the legitimacy of the trial. The decision will allow full proceedings of the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, who is charged with inciting insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, to begin.



According to The New York Times on Tuesday, the Senate voted 56-44 that the impeachment trial of former President Trump is constitutional. The Senate is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, and six Republicans joined all Democrats to vote in favor of moving forward with the trial. However, President Trump is almost certain to be acquitted in the trial’s end. It is not likely that Democrats will secure at least 17 Republican senators’ votes, which is needed for a two-thirds majority, required to convict Trump.



The vote took place after four-hour argument between Democratic House impeachment managers and Trump’s legal team. Democrat senators played a 13-minute video that showed the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.



Senators will convene every day from Wednesday. The trial is expected to close on Saturday if there are no witnesses. The Senate will make a final vote either on Sunday or Monday, according to CNN.



