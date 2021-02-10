BTS to perform for MTV Unplugged. February. 11, 2021 09:02. imi@donga.com.

K-pop sensation BTS will appear on MTV’s iconic MTV Unplugged later this month. According to Billboard.com on Tuesday (local time), BTS will be performing for an upcoming MTV Unplugged special at 9 p.m. on Feb. 23 (Feb. 24 KST). The show offer their fans a “front-row seat to never-before-seen versions of the group’s most career-defining hits and songs from their latest album,” wrote Billboard.com.



The South Korean boy band will be performing from Seoul for the show and the film will be simulcast globally by MTV. The set list has not been revealed but the band is expected to perform new versions of their hit songs, such as Dynamite, Life Goes On, and Boy With Luv. The MTV Unplugged is one of the iconic shows on MTV aired since 1989. MTV Unplugged usually features one artist or group for each special, where they play acoustic versions of their songs using acoustic instruments. The show showcases Unplugged performances to offer natural and acoustic sound. Many great artists, such as Nirvana, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, and Mariah Carrie have appeared on the show. Some of them released their Unplugged session as an album, which became greatest hits.



