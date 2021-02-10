Holstein Kie’s coach praises Lee Jae-sung. February. 10, 2021 07:31. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Coach Ole Werner of Holstein Kiel in the second Bundesliga praised Lee Jae-sung (29) to his heart’s content. It is because Lee has been taking a very active part for the team, which is eyeing to advance to the first division for the first time.



Lee started the 20th round visiting match of the 2020-2021 2. Bundesliga against Fortuna Düsseldorf held at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf on Tuesday and scored a goal two minutes into the second half when his team was leading by 1-0. It is the fourth goal of the league this season. It is the sixth goal if two goals in the DFB-Pokal. He scored for the first time in two months since he made multiple goals in a match against SSV Jahn Regensburg in December.



Thanks to the South Korean player, Holstein Kiel won by 2-0 and now has an opportunity to advance to the first division and even be the first in the rank. The team ranks third in the league with the two consecutive victories it recently had in four matches (three wins and a tie). The score gap with Hamburger SV, the top runner in the league, is only two points. The first and second teams in the rank advance to the first division and the third matches against the 16th ranker of the first division in the playoff based on the 34 round official league result.



“Lee is such a great player,” said Coach Werner. “It would be hard to take hold of him when his contract ends in June, but I think the team will do the best to do so.”



한국어