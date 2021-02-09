Son Heung-min welcomes Kane’s return. February. 09, 2021 07:39. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Son Heung-min, South Korean winger of the Tottenham Hotspur, found his 13th goal at home (17th this season), leading a 2-0 victory against West Bromwich on Sunday.



It was Harry Kane who came back from his ankle injury that bolstered Son. With Kane absent, Son often found himself isolated in recent matches. The 28-year-old footballer was subjected to heavy defense, making it impossible for him to receive a proper pass in the midfield. On Sunday, Son proved to be fully in-form thanks to Kane who carved out channels for attacks and distributed precision passes to the top from behind.



“When I play with Kane, it is always enjoyable. I feel grateful playing with him,” said Son after being chosen as Man of the Match for the seventh time this season, praising Kane, “We know, everyone knows he is one of the best strikers in the world. He came back and scored straight away.” Whoscored.com gave Son a 7.8 rating. It was the second highest score from both teams after Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, a Hotspur midfielder who got 8.4. Harry Kane, who scored an opener, received 7.6.



한국어