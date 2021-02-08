Kia delivers 130 vehicles to Australian Open . February. 08, 2021 07:31. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Kia Motors Corporation announced that it delivered official vehicles to the Australian Open, a tennis tournament to be held in Melbourne, Australia, and held an event to showcase the new logo on Sunday (local time), a day before the opening of the tournament.



Kia delivered organizers of the event 130 vehicles including 70 Sorentos, 50 Carnivals and 10 Niros at the event held at the Melbourne Park, Victoria, Australia with insiders of the tournament. These vehicles will be used by the insiders including athletes for operation of the event during the tournament.



To commemorate the 20th anniversary of its official sponsorship for the Australian Open this year, Kia plans to proactively promote its new logo and brand slogan. It will set up a large LED screen at the event to showcase media art introducing eco-friendly products with Kia’s brand ambassador and well-known tennis player Rafael Nadal. It will also launch a program for a tennis rally with Nadal on Instagram.



