Jung Woo-young scores season’s 3rd goal with mid-range shot. February. 08, 2021 07:31. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

Jung Woo-young, a Freiburg FC striker of the German Bundesliga, has played a pivotal role as his team beat Dortmund FC for the first time in about 11 years.



The 21-year-old South Korean player scored the opening goal and led his team’s 2-1 win in a home 20th-round match against Dortmund FC in the Bundesliga, which took place at Schwarzwald Stadium on Saturday. It was his third goal of this season. Since their last defeat of Dortmund (3-1) on May 8, 2010, Freiburg has eight wins, six draws and six losses (winning points of 30) to rank eighth overall this season.



Jung Woo-young, who started in the match for the third time this season, received a pass near the goalpost from his teammate, who had penetrated left side, at fourth minute in the second half before kicking a 20-meter mid-range shot to score. He added the goal in the second match since his second goal of the season in a match against Stuttgart on January 24. He expressed overflying joy by sliding on his knee the way Tottenham Hotspur FC’s Son Heung-min did. Furthermore, Jung kicked a clever heel pass at seventh minute in the second half, menacing the opponent team’s defenders, and a following pass enabled his teammate Jonathan Schmid to add another goal.



Becoming more confident, Jung displayed smart offensive play, causing the opponent team’s player to commit a foul before he was substituted at 25th minute in the second half. WhoScored.Com, a soccer statistics site, gave Jung 7.87 points, the highest score among the players of the two teams. He effectively demonstrated the potential to become another “natural enemy” to take the footsteps of Son Heung-min, who scored nine goals in matches against Dortmund. German soccer media “Kicker” gave positive comment on Jung, saying, “Jung terminated the nightmare of winless 19 consecutive matches against Dortmund.”



