‘Minari’ nominated in 3 categories of SAG Awards. February. 06, 2021 07:28. by Seong-Taek Jeong neone@donga.com.

Movie “Minari” has been nominated in three categories of the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards. SAG said on Thursday “Minari” has been nominated in the categories of ensemble (best cast), supporting actress (Yoon Yuh-jung), and main actor (Steven Yeun), respectively.



In the SAG Awards, actors of the guild select winners among movies and TV dramas produced in America. Minari, a story about a Korean family who moved to the U.S. in search of American dream, had been also nominated for the Golden Globes best foreign language movie award.



SAG Awards winners often make all the way to the Academy Awards as well as the Golden Globes.



