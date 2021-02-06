Tottenham Hotspur in 3-game losing streak. February. 06, 2021 07:29. by Won-Hong Lee bluesky@donga.com.

Is it due to lack of self-confidence? As Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur FC remained scoreless for 30 consecutive days, Tottenham have suffered losses in three consecutive matches for the first time this season.



Tottenham lost 0-1 in a home 22nd round match of the 2020-2021 English Premier League against Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday. It marked the team’s first three consecutive game losses in this season, and second in a home match. With nine wins, six draws and six losses (winning points of 33), Tottenham are now ranked eighth overall after Everton FC (winning points of 36). Tottenham and Chelsea are tied in winning points (36 each), but the former is leading in goal tallies to rank sixth overall. Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho has now two consecutive losses in home matches for the first time at the 327th game since becoming coach for S.L. Benfica in 2000.



Son played full-time in the match but failed to secure an attack point. He has been scoreless in six consecutive matches (five regular season matches, and one FA Cup match) since scoring in a semifinal of the Carabao Cup against Brentford FC on January 6. International media outlets and coach Mourinho blamed lack of self-confidence for the sluggish performance of Son and Tottenham. UK media “Football London” said that Son sent the ball to Tottenham’s defense rather than Chelsea’s side, adding that Son seems to have lost self-confidence.



After the end of the match, Mourinho fretted about a string of injuries among his team’s players who are capable of staging offensive soccer. The manager said his team has few players who can play rotational, while a number of players are expressing fatigue, adding that amid continued poor performance, it is time to do something.



한국어