Hours of public transport to remain unextended in New Year’s holidays. February. 05, 2021 07:49. clearlee@donga.com.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has decided not to extend the operation hours of public transportations during the Luna New Year’s holidays under a quarantine plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



“We’ve imposed a stricter level of quarantine measures as we are at a juncture to potentially enter into a critical phase of spreading the coronavirus yet again,” said a Seoul official. The number of confirmed cases, which was on the decrease over the last 21 days between 100 and 150 a day, has spiked again to 188 and 172 on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.



The quarantine authorities have deployed manpower to eight locations with heavy traffic across the city including Seoul Station and the Express Bus Terminal while disinfecting subways and buses more frequently. An isolation center has been installed at the terminal to take instant care of suspected patients, while safety inspection will be conducted in places with heavy human traffics including large grocery shops, department stores, and traditional markets.



Operation will be suspended on the free circulation buses and intra-city buses traveling to Seoul Municipal Cemetery. The Charnel House will be closed on February 6 and 7 as well as during the bank holidays running from 11 to 14, with a “cyber charnel house” replacing the service instead.



Medical services will stay open as well. More than one clinic will be run in each municipality during the holidays, with medical facilities specializing in infectious disease and treatment centers continuing to provide the necessary services. Homeless facilities and camps as well as welfare centers for the disabled will receive contact-free aid, in the form of lunchbox or food deliveries. “We will thoroughly monitor the developments of the coronavirus over the Lunar New Year’s holidays,” said Jo In-dong, director at Seoul City’s Planning & Coordination Office.



한국어